ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members had the opportunity to get together and enjoy a summer meal at the Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church this Sunday.

In conjunction with its community service ministry Beyond the Sanctuary, Memorial also offered games, health screenings, and information at this entirely free family-friendly event.

Information was provided on Narcan training as well as sickle cell disease education and advocacy. A mobile health clinic offered colorectal screenings and COVID-19 vaccine boosters. There was also an inflatable walk-through colon providing a visual aid to education about colon health and disease.

The event took place at the church on Clarissa Street in the Corn Hill District.

Memorial AME Zion Church is the oldest African-American church in Monroe County, according to a representative. The church has seen many historic events, and was a stop on the underground railroad, the home church of famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and hosted one of Susan B. Anthony’s last public addresses.

Beyond the Sanctuary is a community service not-for-profit serving Monroe County through programs and services such as food pantries, clothing closets, rental assistance program, and more.