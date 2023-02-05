ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members jumped into frigid Lake Ontario for Rochester’s Polar Plunge Saturday! All the money raised goes to the Special Olympics New York.

Everyone seemed to be in great spirits, and they had some beautiful weather too! One family said that they always do whatever they can to support the Special Olympics.

“The best part of today was having the Special Olympians around us. This one girl came up to me and said I’m going to Germany, and she’s competing in the Special Olympics in Germany, and it hit my heart. That’s why we’re here today. Because we’re all humans we love each other.”

“My friends are here from Tampa […] and we gather everybody because we’re all lovers of life and community.”

This was the 23rd annual Polar Plunge event.