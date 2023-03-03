Editor’s note: The following press conference will be live-streamed on this page starting at 10:00 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WTEN) — City officials will gather Friday morning to reveal the details for the 2023 Tops St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will be joined by Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to explain the details of this year’s parade.

In addition to the parade announcements, Mayor Evans and Bello will also proclaim March as Irish American Heritage Month.

In celebration of the parade and the proclamation, the conference will be featuring Irish music and dancing.

