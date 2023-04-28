ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Next week, you’re invited to the annual community luncheon for The Center for Teen Empowerment. It’s happening Thursday downtown at the Riverside Convention Center.

For 20 years now, TE has invested in the power of youth and adult partnerships to build stronger and more just communities. Every fall it hires core groups of young organizers to work where they live in westside and eastside neighborhoods in Rochester.

These students work on policy initiatives that engage public officials, bring youth voices to decision-making, and work to create institutional and systemic change.

The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m.