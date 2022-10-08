ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play hosted the 13th annual Canstruction competition on Saturday — challenging participants to construct sculptures out of canned food.

Each year’s competition has a theme — this year, ten teams were tasked with theming their structures around “fads.” Some of the designs included a lava lamp, roller skates, and a Lite Brite. Each sculpture will be reviewed by a panel of judges and awards will be presented in several categories.

The competition serves as a major food drive for Foodlink, according to event organizers. Since the competition was first held in 2006, it has raised over 400,000 pounds of food for local families.

Each sculpture will remain up for viewing until October 22 at The Strong National Museum of Play.

