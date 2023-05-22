ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is fresh off of a major golf championship, and the play continued Monday for a good cause.

Camp Good Days held its 40th annual “Tournament of Love,” which benefits children and families affected by cancer and sickle cell anemia.

Participants paid to play a full 18 holes at Monroe Golf Club, with all proceeds going to Camp Good Days.

Founder Gary Mervis says it’s all an important part of accomplishing the foundation’s mission.

“I said every one of the services Camp Good Days would provide, we would provide free of charge,” Mervis said. “Well, those aren’t free, they can sometimes be very expensive. And the reason we’re still able to do that is events like the tournament of love.”

Leaders say this event in particular is especially foundational, as it spans four decades, with Camp Good Days getting its start a few years before that.

Mervis adds the timing worked well, coming off the PGA Championship, combined with the nice weather.