ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Camp Good Days, along with two local school football teams, are gearing up for a very special game this fall.

The organization, which supports children and families affected by cancer and sickle cell anemia, announced their fifth annual ‘Teddi Bowl’ Monday.

“For one night thanks to these guys, the kids get to be part of a high school football game,” Camp Good Days Founder Gary Mervis said. “They don’t have to go to the practices but they can come and listen to the crowd and be part of the game.”

The game takes place August 31 at 7 p.m. at Victor High School. This year there will also be a soccer game between Victor and Our Lady of Mercy at 6:30.