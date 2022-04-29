ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association will be hosting it’s 13th Annual 5k and Fun Walk Saturday, April 30.

Organizers of the walk, presented by Cornerstone Wealth Management, will begin at I-Square and travel down Cooper Road and through neighboring streets.

Organizers also say that registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. The run will begin at 9:30 a.m. while the walk will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Prizes will go to the top participants and will be provided by Rochester Running Co. and Bill Gray’s. Runners will also be able to enjoy live music provided by Whirling Disc DJs.

Officials from C.U.R.E. say that although the COVID-19 pandemic has made an already isolating experience for childhood cancer patients worse, they strive to provide support to families throughout the pandemic.