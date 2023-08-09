ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rain or shine, the Brockport Arts Festival is set to kick off this weekend, featuring live performances, a record number of vendors, food trucks, a Duck Derby, and more.

The festival is celebrating its 27th year Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, at Brockport’s Main Street from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., with music until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be 186 vendors featuring high-quality art, crafts, specialty foods, and more for all to enjoy, along with a packed list of events throughout the weekend.

Historic Morgan Manning House

Wine Garden, live music, and more

The Lion’s Club of Brockport will host a Wine Garden with several wineries and a distillery on the grounds of the historic Morgan Manning House at 151 Main Street.

The historic mansion’s grounds will also be home to a stage featuring live music, performances, and demonstrations all day Saturday and Sunday.

Also, be sure to check out a free tour of the historic house on Sunday, 1 p.m. through 3 p.m.

Canalside Stage

A second stage featuring performances will be in front of the Main Street Lift Bridge at the Canalside Stage, offering mellow tunes during the day and some serious After Dark music beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday with Black Robin Band, and rounding out the night is North 43 from 8 through 10 p.m.

Tables and chairs will be set up on Main Street in front of the stage to encourage diners to enjoy “Dinner on Main,” with the ambiance of patio lights and the community’s celebration of the arts festival.

Duck Derby

With over $3,000 in prizes, this year’s annual Duck Derby is one the family won’t want to miss. Get your tickets at the Duck Derby booth in the middle of Main Street during the festival:

One Lonely Duck (1) — $5

Quack Pack (5) — $20

Community Flock (35) — $100

The Duck Derby will close ticket sales at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and the derby will begin at 4:30 p.m. that day.

Sagawa Park ‘Kid Zone’

Family-centric fun is easily found in Sagawa Park during the festival, with live entertainment, face painting, a magic show, and even a “Zoomobile” for kids to enjoy.

Kid Zone activities will take place for the duration of the festival, along with face painting planned for both days.

The “Zoomobile” will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, and “The Magic Illusions of Patrick” is set for 1 p.m. through 2:30 p.m. that day as well.

Shuttle Service & more

Artist spotlights will take place throughout the festival, where attendees can watch artists show their skills with speed painting and more.

On Sunday, the Brockport Farmers Market will be located on Market Street, adjacent to the Festival, from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m., offering homegrown products and produce.

Shuttle service will be available from the Sweden Plaza parking lot just south of the intersection of Routes 19 and 31, where the Runnings store is located. The shuttle will drop off and pick up at the south side of the Festival, near the railroad overpass on Main Street.

Find a complete list of events and more information here.