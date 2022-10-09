ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spirit NYS hosted a bowling event at Pleasure Lanes on Sunday to raise funds for homeless children in Rochester.

People gathered at the event to play 3 games of bowling while raising money for homeless youth to help them graduate school.

A silent auction and a 50-50 auction were also held at the bowling alley to support the cause.

Spirit NYS is a group aimed at helping homeless high school students without a supportive relationship with a parent or guardian. For those interested in donating, you can do so on their website here.