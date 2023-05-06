ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spring cleaning means it’s time for the Biennial Ultimate Garage Sale.

The event runs May 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the 22nd sale since the event’s initial weekend in 1981.

Areas where sales are taking place are the Browncroft Blvd. neighborhood, Winton Road north from Dorchester Road north to Elmcroft Road, and along Blossom Road.

The houses that are participating in the event should display colored balloons indicating they are with the BNA Garage Sale.

The BNA asks visitors not to park in the plazas and business lots that are along Winton, Main, and Merchant Road areas.

The organization says other households may be holding sales outside of the Biennial area.

If not everything sells, BNA asks remnants to be donated to charities including A Second Thought Resale Shop, Matthew’s Closer, Salvation Army, Savers, Goodwill, Rochester Greenovation, or others.