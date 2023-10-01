ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After spending countless hours of their own time giving back to those in need, one local non-profit is saying ‘thank you.’

Beyond The Sanctuary helps folks here in Rochester get back on their feet, both the young and the old.

Volunteers from the organization and work hard to combat hunger and poverty in the city. Sunday, a luncheon was held to honor those volunteers. The woman behind the organization calls it a love letter.

“Because we are primarily volunteer-run, and each and every one of our volunteers pours their heart and soul into what we’re doing. We’re the only organization like ours in Rochester that is primarily volunteer-driven,” Beyond the Young President Carmen Allen told News 8. “And so, they give up their time. They sacrifice time with their families. But in fact, many of their family members are a part of our volunteer pool too so it’s really a whole family affair.”

This is BTS’ second annual luncheon for its volunteers.