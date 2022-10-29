ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bethany House held a Halloween event on Saturday as a way to bring the Rochester community together.

Bethany House is an organization that provides temporary housing and assistance to homeless women and children who are in need of help due to domestic violence situations, officials said.

The organization partnered with Capone’s Bar and Italian Eatery for the event — and organizers passed out candy and pizza to families. Kids also dressed up in costume for the event.

Miranda Sherre, the executive director of Bethany House, said she is hoping to showcase the positivity of the Rochester community.

“One of the things we really care about at Bethany House is showcasing the beauty that’s on Joseph Ave. because we see and hear about a lot of the opposite side of that,” said Bethany House’s Executive Director Miranda Sherre. “We really enjoy our community and our community members and neighbors so being able to have events that are more, I guess, positive interaction and more about the heart of the community as opposed to some of the tragedy and hardship that they go through.”