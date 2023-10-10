ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Saturday, The Local Sound Collaborative is hosting their “Be Kind Festival” at Three Heads Brewing. The event runs from 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. at 186 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets are $10 at the door, or $25 for a VIP ticket.

The goal of LSC is to educate the community through outreach, and to help make being a musician a sustainable way of living.

This festival features five musical acts throughout the day:

A Girl Named Genny

Elaina Alston

Senoj from the Roc

St. Vith

Rissa

The event will also feature barbecue on site from BIG BOYS EATERY, arts vendors, and of course beer on tap.

The Be Kind festival helps fund The Local Sound Collaborative’s artist grant program:

“The is the second year this is happening,” said Ray Mahar, one of the founders of The Local Sound Collaborative. “We give away two hundred bucks a month – this year it will be to 6 people – one more than last year and they can spend the money on whatever they want.

“It can be music related it could be their bills, it could be their groceries… The idea is that we make their lives better, and we pump some positivity in their direction, they’re going to be better stewards of their local music scene,” he said.

There will also be a raffle, and one of the items in the raffle is a Lou Gramm-signed guitar donated by The House of Guitars.