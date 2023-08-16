ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the start of the school year being only three weeks away, it’s time to get school supplies.

You could get them for free this weekend at the Back 2 School Classic and Block Party, organized by Roc Royal, where the event gives the community a chance to celebrate the upcoming school year.

Organizers give away supplies and even haircuts to students.

This year, they anticipate giving away at least 3,000 filled bookbags. Khadija Yawn, the CEO of Roc Royal, explains how this event has grown over the years.

“Started this ten years ago just helping families that I know in the community that I work with, I work with youth all my life, so just helping them individuals, and we started with just 25 bookbags, so it was just like yeah, let’s continue to do this— and it’s grown astronomically over the years,” says Khadija.

The event is Saturday, August 19, at the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Oak Street from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

Pre-registration ends tomorrow. Learn more and register at the 585Dream website.