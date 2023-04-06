ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Are you looking to get back in the dating game—want to meet someone new—or feel like supporting a great cause?

You can do all the above at the 13th annual Bachelor auction to benefit the Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club.

It’s happening Saturday, April 22 at Comedy at the Carlson.

News 8’s Brennan Somers interviewed organizers Conor McKenna and Tim Ambrosetti about the event.

Watch their interview with this story.

All the money raised benefits the free programming at CSC Rochester to support families affected by cancer.

Must be 21 years of age or over and may the highest bidder win!

Learn more about tickets and the Bachelor‘s here.