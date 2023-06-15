ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An annual blood drive honoring the loss of five Fairport high school graduates will be held Thursday afternoon.

The Fairport Angels Blood Drive is asking the public to come to donate their blood in remembrance of Hannah Congdon, Bailey Goodman, Meredith McClure, Sara Monnat, and Katie Shirley — five teens who were killed after their high school graduation.

The families of the five victims said that donating blood through the American Red Cross is an appropriate and positive way to remember the girls.

The blood drive is described as one of the largest in Rochester — organizers said that over 835 units of blood were collected and have saved over 2,000 potential lives.

The drive will be held at St. John of Rochester Gymnasium between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.