WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the American Diabetes Association held their annual ‘Tour de Cure’ fundraising event in-person Saturday.

The event was held at Xerox Campus and organizers said riders from the Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany regions united for the second year to raise funds for diabetes research, education and advocacy.

Officials encouraged participants to commit to in-person participation, fundraise for the 34 million Americans who have diabetes, and to celebrate their participation via social media.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome riders from across Upstate New York in person after two years of participating virtually due to the pandemic,” said Executive Director Jeff Collins. “This is the first time that riders will gather in person since the four communities joined forces last year.”

The Tour de Cure was founded in Buffalo in 1991 with it’s main purpose to bring thousands of riders across America to raise funds to support diabetes research and to educate and advocate for people who live with diabetes, as well as their families.