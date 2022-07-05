ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Train lovers and transportation enthusiasts alike will be able to learn more for free on Sunday, July 24 at the New York Museum of Transportation.

That day, admission costs will be paid by the Rochester Area Community Foundation (RACF) in celebration of their 50th anniversary, as part of their “Gifts for Good” program.

Included in admission is a trip on the museum’s two-mile round-trip trolley ride.

Reservations are required, with rides leaving at 11:30, 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30.

For those looking to attend either the “Gifts for Good” day or any other special event at the museum, reservations can be made online.

Other attractions include recreations of older methods of transportation that guests can climb inside, such as highway vehicles, horse-drawn vehicles, and steam locomotives. Additionally, a model railroad running several trains at once, a monorail exhibit, and a variety of smaller artifacts are all also on display at the museum.

The museum is located about 20 minutes away from Rochester at 6393 East River Road. It is only open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The RACF works with philanthropist and community partners to improve the quality of life for people who live and work in their eight-county region.

They offer a variety of grants, scholarships, and professional advisors geared towards bettering these communities.