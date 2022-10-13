VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Al Sigl Walkabout is returning to Eastview Mall on Sunday, Oct. 23. This will be its 33rd year, supporting 55,000 children and adults with special needs in the community.

News 8 caught up with Michael Messenger, co-chair for the community walkabout to learn more. Messenger said the event is focused on celebrating inclusion and individuals of all abilities.

“The walkabout is a family-friendly, Halloween-themed walk inside Eastview Mall, where people of all ages and abilities ‘walk about’. As they walk through the mall, they enjoy treats and interactive displays and visit with Al Sigl member agencies,” said Messenger.

“They interact with the Greece Paint Alley Clowns, Star Wars characters, and other members of the community. It’s just a great morning for everyone,” he said.

Eriketa: Who can participate?

Michael: All are welcome to participate. All ages, all adults, all children all ages, it’s a great time for the entire family.

Eriketa: What kinds of things do you do as a volunteer to support Al Sigl’s mission?

Michael: I support Al Sigl, it’s something dear to my heart, to want to support people of all-inclusive abilities. This is one of my favorite events of the year, you get to go out and see everyone together, people of all abilities getting together and having a great time

Eriketa: Awesome, and do you have to pay to participate?

Michael: No this is a free event, registration is strongly encouraged, so we have the right headcount, but it is a free event for all those in the community and the walkabout takes place here on Sunday, Oct. 23. You can enter through food court door number 5, and registration is 8:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m.

A costume contest will be held during the walk at 10 a.m. More information about the event can be found on Al Sigl’s website.