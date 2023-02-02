ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s fundraiser for Just One marks its 33rd year and almost half a million blue envelopes will start showing up in mailboxes.

Molly Graves who is the Co-Chair of the Al Sigl Council Committee shares the purpose of the blue envelopes.

“So the blue envelopes are a donation awareness if you will. You could donate one dollar, just one dollar, or you could donate up to what your choosing is,” Graves said. “But the Just One night stands for just one dollar. If you could donate just one dollar think of the impact this would have if everyone in the community would be able to donate just one dollar.”

Funds raised help Al Sigl continue to support all of its six agencies from around the Rochester area — serving 55,000 children, adults, and their families.

In addition, on Friday, 2,000 community leaders from several area schools will be taking part in Just One Day collecting donations and raising awareness about Al Sigl’s mission.

Also on Thursday February 9, There will be a Just One Night bartending event held at Pane Vino on Monroe Avenue from 5:30-7:30 p.m. where funds will be raised through slinging drinks and making cocktails.

For more information on how to get involved, you can visit the website Home – Al Sigl Community of Agencies