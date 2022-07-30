ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Al Sigl Community of Agencies — a local non-profit organization — is inviting the Rochester community to celebrate 60 years of services with them on Saturday.

Local and state officials kicked off the celebration at 1 p.m. with proclamations as the celebration continued with food, live music, and interactive displays.

“Today we’ve brought a number of our joint venture partners in,” said Al Sigl president Tom O’Connor. “We’ve done adaptive sports, we’ve got our partnership with RIT through the livability lab for effective access technology, and our partnership with WXXI as well, so we’ve invited a number of our joint venture partners and service agencies to join us and talking about the services that they provide.”

The organization — described as a collaborative community network — first opened in 1968 with the mission of providing real estate and business services, as well as giving support to nonprofit organizations that aid children and adults with disabilities and special needs.

The organization was named after Alphonse J. Sigl — a Rochester radio host who was described as a champion for people with disabilities and wanted to make sure everyone was included. Officials said Sigl “brought together the whole community to help ‘wherever there was a need.’”

According to Al Sigl officials, the organization now services over 55,000 people with disabilities on six campuses.