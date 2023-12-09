ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple organizations came together Saturday at the Trenton and Pamela R-Center to provide for families with children dealing with sickle cell disease.

The joy on these kids’ faces, and their families, as they got new toys and clothes was unforgettable. And the message organizers wanted to spread by hosting the event was remarkable as well.

“Their faces light up. They’re so excited. It’s a Christmas before Christmas,” Director of Sickle Cell Advocates of Rochester Gladys Magee said.

Magee has been involved with the Sickle Cell Advocates group for three years. She said the group collaborates with organizations such as Roc City Sicklers, Primetime 585, and Golisano Children’s Hospital to provide for those dealing with sickle cell.

Seeing people live with this chronic illness […] Just to bring cheer and joy for them to come out and celebrate. Getting out of the house. Stop living in silos, and being around other people is so important,” Magee said.

Gail Berkes is the President and Founder of Geared for Greatness, a foundation that helps with unexpected costs for families during treatment. She founded the organization after the loss of her daughter, who died from sickle cell disease earlier this year.

“It feels good to turn a tragedy [into helping], and she had made a video saying, ‘It might not have worked for me, but it could work for somebody else to help,'” Berkes said. “So, we just want to carry on what she started.”

Two girls showed me some new toys they picked up ahead of Christmas, and what they’re hoping to still see from Santa.

“What did you pick up today?”

“I got this [a Playdough set,] and a tattoo maker!”

“What is the number one thing on your Christmas list?”

“Probably, an iPad!”

Both organizations tell me with the recent FDA approval of two gene therapies for sickle cell, they want to keep educating the community on the disease.