ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend while supporting a good cause? Look no further! Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Warrior Walk is coming back.

This is the 10th year of the event that “celebrates life beyond cancer.” The 5K takes place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Genesee Valley Park in Rochester.

Survivors, people battling cancer, or people who know or love someone who has cancer, are encouraged to come out and raise awareness.

“We’re definitely benefiting research and our survivorship program,” said Event Coordinator Barbara Balcaen. “We were in a remote situation for the past two years, so we’re excited to say we’re celebrating our 10th year, but also we’re in person. Our numbers are great. We have a lot of teams and participants and sponsors, and it’s looking really promising this year.”

Balcaen is a survivor of bladder cancer and now works with Wilmot to give back to others going through cancer. Alongside her is Emily Robbins, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018.

“I was 22 years old, had just graduated college, just started my career, I had just run my first full marathon, and my life was obviously completely flipped upside down when I was diagnosed with cancer,” Robbins said. “I had to get one full month of inpatient treatment, about eight months of really intense outpatient treatment, and then another year-and-a-half of maintenance chemotherapy.”

Robbins, who has since beat cancer, said she can’t say enough good things about Wilmot because they made a difficult experience “much easier.” That’s one of the reasons she wanted to get involved in the Warrior Walk.

“I finished treatment in June of 2020 and decided to start Team Robbin Strong for the Wilmot Warrior Walk for a few reasons. One being that I saw how firsthand, how important cancer research is. I was very fortunate that I had received treatment that was so successful, but without cancer research, it might have been a different outcome,” Robbins said. “Another reason I started a team is just to give back to the cancer community and support Wilmot. It was really important to me personally to take something positive out of everything I went through, so just giving back to the cancer community, is that something positive.”

To take part in the walk, you can join a team, become a sponsor or participate individually. No matter how you get involved, Balcaen said the support goes a long way.

“It’s a celebration of survivors. It’s a celebration of family, it’s a celebration of community, it’s a celebration of giving back to your community. It hits every mark in those areas,” she said. “It is really a beautiful day of celebrating all of our loved ones.”









The Warrior Walk starts at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, with registration opening at 8 a.m. You can also participate virtually from any location between Sept. 9-11.

News 8 is a proud sponsor of the Warrior Walk. You can register and learn more by clicking here.