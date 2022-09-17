ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Women and girls of color in Rochester were invited to Genesee Valley Park on Saturday by organizers of the annual “A Call to Women of Color” event.

The event was created by Common Ground Health — a health organization in Rochester — to focus on empowering women and girls of color and to engage in a conversation about healthy living among women, according to organizers.

Organizers said the event’s keynote speaker is Thalia Wright, the Monroe County Department of Human Services Commissioner. According to officials, she is the first Afro-Latina commissioner in Monroe County. Senator Samra Brouk was also a speaker at the event.

The event featured live performances, a variety of vendors, and free HIV testing and COVID vaccinations provided by the Monroe County Department of Health.