ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 400 people gathered Saturday night to celebrate the 37th annual Chocolate Ball.

Complete with a cake competition, basket raffles and craft cocktails, all for a good cause, iit doesn’t get much sweeter than that.

The Chocolate Ball is the biggest fundraising event for “Empowering People’s Independence” —

an organization whose mission is to provide support to thousands of people with epilepsy in our region.

Some of their services include support groups, sleep-away camps for kids, and even assistance with seizure monitoring devices.

“We exist to help people live the lives of their choosing and epilepsy is one of the populations we serve and this is always a great opportunity for people to come down, have a little fun, eat a little chocolate and support people with epilepsy,” President of Empowering People’s Independence Jeff Sinsebox said.

Nine local chefs participated in the chocolate cake competition, a fan favorite amongst attendees.

And to top it all off, a heartfelt speech from keynote speaker Marc Palmieri, a screenwriter and author whose daughter has epilepsy.

As for the funds, organizers were hoping to raise around 150-thousand dollars by the end of the night.