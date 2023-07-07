ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You should go ahead and book your tee times now for the Cancer Support Classic! It’s back for its second year scheduled Wednesday, July 26 at The Links at Greystone.

The event is a benefit for the Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club. The group offers programs and support services to those affected by cancer.

Chris Keyes, Cancer Support Community Chair for the Associate Board, was a guest on Sunrise.

“We do a bunch of that fundraising efforts for CSC because they have a very small staff and so that’s where our board of directors comes in to raise funds,” Keyes added. “Then us as the associate board as well to raise as many funds for this amazing organization as possible.”

There’s breakfast, lunch on the course, food after the round, raffle prizes, and more. It’s $600/foursome or $160 for just you and they’ll pair you with a group.