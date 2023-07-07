ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Before Corn Hill existed, a neighborhood known as Clarissa Street was a culturally rich melting pot in Rochester’s Third Ward. Many African Americans who grew up there remember the cobblestone streets, the trolley cars that were a familiar sight, and the jazz musicians who frequented the Pythodd Room Jazz Club and other businesses.

Friday, organizers announced that the annual reunion held there before the pandemic is back and say it will be a celebration filled with joy and reminiscing to create a renewed sense of community.

Time Main Stage Talent 11 p.m. – 12 p.m. Nate Rawls & The Swan Band 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Freddy Colon & The Latin Jazz Quarter 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mitty & The Followers 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Eastman School Students 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Freelance 6 p.m. – 630 p.m. Whitney Marcelle 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Positive Vibes featuring Therese Lott Music powered by DJ Dana. Sound powered by Project One.

The event will take place on August 19 and includes a parade, music, exhibits, storytellers, food, Black business vendors, and more.

Live entertainment will be featured on two stages and will include Soulful R&B, uplifting gospel, and jazz performances.

The 25th Annual Clarissa Street Reunion will also honor National Black Business Month.

More details can be found on the Clarissa Street Legacy website.