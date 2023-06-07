ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Rochester Heart Walk & Run is returning for 2023 — although it will be a bit different compared to last year.

The run would’ve been held outdoors much like last year, but due to Rochester’s air quality declining as a result of wildfires in Canada, it will be moved indoors at Monroe Community College.

One thing that is not changing is that those who participate in the run or donate will benefit the American Heart Association. Last year, the event raised over $350,000 and drew approximately 1,000 runners and walkers.

The event will be inside Monroe Community College. It will start at 5 p.m., with an opening ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. and the run starting at 6:15 p.m.

More information about the run and walk, as well as how to donate to the American Heart Association, can be found on the event’s website.