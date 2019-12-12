ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The season of giving is upon us and once again News 8, Tops Friendly Markets & WCMF have partnered to benefit Foodlink, for the 13th annual Food for Families Food Drive.

You can help fill the table for a family in need this year. Please join us on Friday, December 13th to help those in need right here in Rochester.

How to pitch in:

Purchase a Brown Bag of Hope, available at all Tops Markets now! Each Brown Bag of Hope contains nutritious food needed by Foodlink to help feed families. Brown Bags of Hope are available for $5, $10 & $20.

Stop by the Tops Greece location at 3507 Mt. Read Blvd. or the Tops Henrietta location at 1225 Jefferson Rd on Friday, December 13th to make a donation and join the fun! Meet News 8 anchors, a visit from Santa, local sports team mascots, register to win prizes from Tops, entertainment, music and more!

Donate online at http://foodlinkny.org/fight_hunger/ways-to-give/#tab-1

Stop by any one of our participating Tops Friendly Markets locations on Friday, December 13th and make a food donation.

It was fun watching the @News_8 news crews engage in some friendly competition in the days leading up to our big #FoodforFamilies event at @TopsMarkets Friday! To support your favorite anchor, please consider making an online donation at: https://t.co/L9y2reaSIj pic.twitter.com/Vs7qnO2HD8 — Foodlink (@FoodlinkNY) December 11, 2019

Food Drop-off Locations:

Your business can help!

Donate to Foodlink LIVE on TV! Collect food (or cash) at your place of business through December 13th. Bring the food to Tops Friendly Market on Mt. Read Blvd in Greece or Jefferson Rd in Henrietta on December 13th and your business can be featured live on the air donating a check or food collected at your business location. (You could challenge others in your industry to give!) *donation live on the air broadcast time must be scheduled prior to 12/12/19. Call Ryan Turco at 585-287-8053 for details.