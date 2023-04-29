ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ability Partners Foundation held its 13th annual Autism Awareness & Acceptance Walk on Saturday to celebrate National Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month.

The walk started Saturday morning at the Eastview Mall with over 350 walkers to celebrate National Autism Awareness Month. The event also featured an Artists for Autism art gallery & sale, a Canandaigua Academy Girls Lacrosse team demonstration, pet therapy, temporary tattoos, a bake sale, free T-shirts while supplies last, and sensory-friendly activities.

The Autism Awareness Walk raised thousands, and proceeds will benefit the continuation of long-term services for individuals with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities.