ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The German Fest is set to return for two days of beers, bratwurst, music, cultural celebration, and more this August, marking 118 years of the annual festivities.

Over the many years, the festival has had many locations, including Gates, Henrietta, and Webster. This year, on Friday, August 11, and Saturday, August 12, the German Fest will take to the Fireman’s Field in Spencerport for its 14th year at the location.

Entertainment

The festivities start Friday evening at 5:00 p.m., with the einmarsch officially kicking things off around 7 p.m.

The bier slide and get hammered booths will be up and running, and the festival will have vendors, a basket raffle, Brightstar German Shepherd rescue, cultural information, and more.

Throughout the weekend, there will also be live music and entertainment, such as German dance performances and choral programs by Germania Singers.

Food & Drink

Food is a staple at the German Fest, with bratwurst, bauernwurst, kassler, German potato salad, and more available to purchase onsite. Beer, or “bier,” of course, is also available, with Spaten Lager, Spaten Oktoberfest, Franziskaner Weissbier, and New Belgium 1554 being among the draft varieties. For wine, or “wein” drinkers, Gewürztraminer, Riesling, and White Zinfandel, and more can be found by the glass or bottle.

Admission & Hours

The festival hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $6, and kids 12 and under get in free with an adult.

Volunteers staff the festival, and the whole event is a fundraiser for the Federation of German American Societies, a non-profit organization. All funds raised at the event go towards supporting member clubs, other FGAS events throughout the year, and the German building in Gates.