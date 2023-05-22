ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dunkin’ is celebrating its annual Iced Coffee Day campaign.

On Tuesday, $1 from every iced coffee sold nationwide will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, and locally, the funds raised will go to the Golisano Children’s Hospital to support patients and their families.

One department at Golisano Children’s will directly benefit from these funds — the hospitals music therapy team. News 8 spoke with team member Elaine Kong who shared why their work is so vital to patients.

“The team can do their thing and the patient can just stay calm and be able to tolerate that,” Kong said. “Our patients are diagnosed with different illnesses and using music to help them express their feelings about that, kind of cope with that. We’re excited to use these funds to support our patients. Sometimes we need new instruments, sometimes we need iPads, and different equipment that we use with our patients so these funds will be very helpful.”

Last year, the campaign raised a total nearing $2 million worldwide.