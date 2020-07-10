Community discussion on race and policing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The community and police officers came together on Thursday evening to talk about race and policing in the community.

Representative from Rochester, Brighton and Irondequoit Police Departments were there along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and representatives from the local Black Lives Matter movement.

“Community policing doesn’t just involve Irondequoit, the City of Rochester, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Brighton, whatever it may be,” Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird said. “We go to different areas of the county, so the interactions with the police need to be consistent across the board.”

It was an opportunity from community members to bring up their concerns and experiences directly to law enforcement.

The event was held at First Church of God on Clarissa Street.