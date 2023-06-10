ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Families and community members geared up for the warm weekend this Saturday with a community bike drive.

Bikes and helmets were given out to families, thanks to the generous support of the community along with various organizations and businesses.

Evangela “Van” Stanley, owner of People’s Choice Kitchen and organizer of the event says collectively, over 300 bikes have been given out to date within a two-month period.

“I want to thank the community first and foremost, I had over 30 businesses come forth and donate bikes”, she says, along with the local community, and churches.

“It brings joy to my heart, because I grew up poor in the inner city as well, and I know what it means to have a bike, a first bike, to learn how to master that skill of riding, so it means the world to me,” says Van.

The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department also helped organize the event.

Wegmans and Vision Automotive Group were among the many businesses that supported this bike giveaway.