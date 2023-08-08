ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is calling for the community to take action against the violence in the City of Rochester.

Community Resource Collaborative, a group whose mission is to uplift young people affected by violence in the community, calls violence a “public health crisis and disease.”

Members of Community Resource Collaboration say that their group and other organizations have been working towards curbing gun violence and need the help of Rochester’s residents to do so.

Anthony Hall, the CEO of Community Resource Collaborative, is calling for the community to call out the individuals responsible for these crimes and turn them in.

“We come together to say enough is enough!” Hall said. “A small portion of our community is engaged in this violent behavior killing other community members. We are here to tell you your time is up!”

On Saturday, five people were shot on North Clinton Avenue. One person was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on arrival. A 19-year-old man died days later from his injuries.

That violence has gained the attention of the City of Rochester officials.

Rochester City Council President Miguel Melendez and Victor Saunders from the mayor’s office joined members of the North Clinton community on Tuesday.

The stretch of road has seen eight shooting victims since last Thursday. Officials say a majority of the violent incidents that occur in the area are performed by individuals from outside the North Clinton community. They say the solutions, however, need to come from within.

“We have to spend more time with the young people we do have that have not been indoctrinated into this behavior. We have to build up our young people who are doing positive things, which is a majority of our young people,” says Saunders.

Saunders explains, “We have individuals within our community doing phenomenal work to help change the tide of the violence we see every day, and a number of those people are with us here today.”

Saunders says that the actions that need to be taken go beyond a press conference, “This is a call to action— it has to go beyond.”

City Council President Melendez agrees, affirming, “Our call to action to the community: see something speak up. If you see someone involved in a shooting, report it. We have an anonymous app called Report It, available to the public. Anyone that has a computer or a smartphone can use Report It to report anonymously.”

“We’re here to help address the problems,” says Melendez, “It has to be a collective solution.”

So far, no arrests have been made in the recent shootings on North Clinton Avenue.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigations and asking anybody with information or video on either to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit @ 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers @ 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

To begin an anonymous crime tip with Report It, text ‘Rochester’ to 63975. To download the app, text ‘reportit’ to the 63975.