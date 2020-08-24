Community celebrates Robach with retirement party

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Joe Robach is retiring this year and the community where he served and lived wanted to show their appreciation for his years of service by throwing an outdoor concert.

The venue — 75 Stutson Street — lent their outdoor theater for the event. Robach said it was a great way to celebrate decades of work.

“For us to all come together and have them do it in my name is very nice. It’s very touching but I think it’s mutual admiration,” the senator said. “People were saying they were happy to come out and wish me well but also happy to get out safely, listen to music and enjoy it here in my hometown of Charlotte.”

Robach’s term runs until the end of this year.