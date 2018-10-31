Community Calendar

The Downtown Career Fair

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 09:43 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 09:43 AM EDT

The Downtown Career Fair is an opportunity for local job seekers to connect with Rochester-area businesses that are currently hiring. Job seeker registration for the event is free and includes one ticket voucher to the Amerks game that night and the opportunity to network with growing companies that have immediate job openings. Job seekers should register in advance to attend the free event by visiting www.amerks.com/jobseeker.  

