not a live stream

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: UPDATE: Snow falling now, how much on the ground by morning?
Top Stories
Health officials track safety, side effects as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out
Immigration attorney: Congress needs to pass DACA legislation to make reinstatement permanent
Video
New NY law bans sale of Confederate flags on state property
Caregivers look for ways to ease isolation effects on elderly
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
East football standout Seven McGee officially signs with Oregon
Top Stories
Hilton bowlers excited for their unusual pandemic season
Video
Allen, Diggs ’20: Bills political parody sign doesn’t violate town code, Irondequoit supervisor says
Two Bills players team up to give Buffalo 8-year-old the gift of mobility for Christmas
Video
Encouragement by Bills coordinators pays off in win over Pittsburgh
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: UPDATE: Snow falling now, how much on the ground by morning?
Top Stories
Immigration attorney: Congress needs to pass DACA legislation to make reinstatement permanent
Video
Top Stories
Anti-mandatory vaccination march causes divide in Rochester City Council
Video
Irondequoit and Pittsford residents can cut down electric bills with new community solar program
Video
Your chance to Chill with Santa!
Video
Buffalo doctor urges New Yorkers to take vaccine
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Veterans Voices
Food For Families
Holidays
Top Stories
The Salvation Army Christmas toy & food distribution
Video
Top Stories
Red Wings food drive for Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester
Video
City of Rochester’s rapid COVID-19 test sites move indoors this week due to weather
Video
Local volunteers deliver care packages to Highland Hospital
Video
Salvation Army donations down, ‘we’re nervous to look at last year compared to this year’
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
not a live stream
NEWS 8 Events
Posted:
Dec 16, 2020 / 04:57 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2020 / 04:58 PM EST
Trending Stories
Nor’easter set to crank Wednesday into Thursday
23 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 680 new cases, both are single-day record increases
Weather forecast: UPDATE: Snow falling now, how much on the ground by morning?
Find a free rapid COVID-19 test site in the Rochester area
Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 vaccine will be free for New Yorkers, URMC to oversee regional plan
Video
Stimulus checks: Direct payments included in proposed $900 billion deal
COVID-19 vaccine town hall, experts answer your questions
Video
East football standout Seven McGee officially signs with Oregon
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: UPDATE: Snow falling now, how much on the ground by morning?
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss