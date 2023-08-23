ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Ricky Smith made an appearance in Rochester Wednesday for a special cause.

It was his first day on the national “Give Hope” tour. Smith has partnered with the American Cancer Society in order to raise awareness and give support to people with cancer and their families through comedy.

Smith explains why he felt the need to do this.

“We all have the ability,” Smith said. “We get so fixed up in social media and all these big numbers. You have to be millions of dollars and have millions of followers. If you have the ability to do what you have, the gift of God that the universe gave you, you can use that make people feel better feel great.”

He’s also the founder of the non-profit Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere, or RAKE. The organization raises money for people with cancer and their families.