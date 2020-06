ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington held its annual 5k run, walk and roll fundraiser virtually this past weekend.

Student Mitchell Vahue and his mother Heidi were among those taking part. Participants were able to run, walk or roll anywhere at anytime and then send in their results.

Proceeds support the arts center which has been serving the community since 1983.