Clothing company hosts beach clean up at Durand Beach

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A clothing company inspired by nature is doing its part to keep it clean.

Zeyba Apparel, along with Seneca Park Zoo, hosted a beach clean up event over the weekend. About 100 volunteers turned up to pick up litter and trash from Durand Beach.

“Zeyba is a nature inspired clothing company and we make cool clothes and want to have an actual meaningful impact for our planet,” Owner of the clothing company Sephano Daza said. “No better way to do that then to start local and get the community involved in local activities.”

Daza hopes to host more events like the beach clean up and help support local conservation efforts with Seneca Park Zoo.