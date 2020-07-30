Climbing all of the 46 Adirondack High Peaks to pay tribute to slain Officer Daryl Pierson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local law enforcement is climbing to great heights to remember a fallen officer. This year will be six years since Rochester police officer Daryl Pierson was killed in the line of duty. Pierson was shot and killed on September 3, 2014, while chasing a suspect on Hudson Avenue. A Hiking tribute has been taking place in his honor.

Forty-six — it is the badge number of Officer Daryl Pierson. It is also the total number of peaks in the Adirondacks. A group of officers wants to climb them all to pay tribute to him.

The group, Peaks for Pierson have climbed a majority of them throughout the year and recently accomplished a few of them. They aim to finish all 46 peaks on September 3, the day Pierson was killed in the line of duty. They’ll also be placing a flag at the top of the peaks. Investigator John Brennon has climbed 43 peaks so far and hopes to finish all 46 by September third.

“So when you’re climbing, you’re thinking about how good we have it. You know. We have our families. we have our friends. You think about Daryl and his family,” said Brennon. “One of the things we talked about is we’re climbing with young officers we would have never met or socially been with if it wasn’t for his passing. But we would give up so six years of great memories in a minute to bring Daryl back. That’s the thing I think about when I’m climbing.”

Peaks for Pierson have been doing these climbs since 2015 and each year more and more officers from various law enforcement agencies have joined.

“We are going to be finishing our 46 peaks, some of us this September on the anniversary when he passed, I’m going to continue climbing. I will continue going to the peaks. Every time I reach a peak, I’m going to think about Daryl and Daryl’s family, his life and how he lived it,” said Investigator Michael Houlihan.

Organizers said they get to share memories and get to know their fellow officers at a more personal level. Time they may not get while at work but do so while honoring a fellow officer by doing one climb at a time.