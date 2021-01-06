City, Roc Holiday Village to provide restaurants free winter greenhouses during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The City of Rochester, Roc Holiday Village and other community sponsors are providing up to 25 restaurants a free winter greenhouse to offer temporary outdoor dining options during the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants can apply for a greenhouse at here by 5 p.m. Monday, January 11.

The 8-by-8 Winter Greenhouses provide restaurants an opportunity to extend their business space outside and remain compliant with State coronavirus guidelines, including those in orange zones. The City is waiving outdoor dining permit fees during the pandemic and has developed a streamlined permitting process to facilitate a fast and safe opening.

Roc Holiday Village will facilitate the application process, lottery, installation and provide event- planning guidance to help restaurants maximize the benefit of the structures.

The initiative allows a greenhouse to be in place on private property, a sidewalk or a portion of the street for up to four months. Restaurants would have up to three weeks to begin operating a greenhouse.

The greenhouses will be distributed among city Neighborhood Service Center quadrants. Once an application has been received, Roc Holiday Village staff will conduct an initial site visit to determine if the space will accommodate the greenhouse. If there are more eligible applicants in a quadrant than available greenhouses, a lottery will be held to determine the award.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to support our city, the community, and our friends in the restaurant business during these challenging times,” Co-founder and Producer of Roc Holiday Village Jenna Manetta-Knau said in a statement, along with other founders Kelli Marsh and Sean McCarthy. “Knowing that we couldn’t bring the Holiday Village’s festival experience back to Rochester this year, we’re glad to be part of something fun that people can enjoy while still feeling safe. With the success of our Winter Igloos, it made sense to do something similar to support our local restaurants through the cold season.”