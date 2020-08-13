City of Rochester to launch business resource website

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren along with officials from Rochester Institute of Technology, JP Morgan Chase and Living Cities announced the launch of a new website for entrepreneurs and small businesses located in Rochester and across the Finger Lakes.

Nexusi90.org will help area businesses obtain free and easy access to information, resources and assistance.



“With this website, we are providing the residents of Rochester and beyond with the tools and knowledge they need to achieve economic equality by helping them start, fund and grow a business,” Warren said in a statement. “As we build personal wealth and job opportunities in our communities, we inherently create safer, more vibrant neighborhoods, which leads to better educational opportunities.”



The website provides information on how to start a business, including resources for developing business plans, business licensing and registration, and ways to structure a business; whether through sole proprietorship, partnership and incorporation. Existing businesses can access information on marketing, exporting, selling to big business and government, hiring and managing employees, networking and more.