City of Rochester Public Market receives $50,000 grant for vendors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester Public Mark has received a $50,000 grant from the Rochester Economic Developing Organization to help assist market vendors who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant will be used to offset some of the financial hardships that small business owners, entrepreneurs and local farmers have experienced.

While the market has been deemed essential and remained opened through the pandemic, there has been a 40% to 60% decrease in shoppers according to the city.

To provide relief for vendors, Mayor Lovely Warren and the staff at the Public Market worked with REDCO to identify creative ways to provide direct assistance. Reduced vending fees for the months of April and May had already been instituted. However, unless additional funding could be identified, continuance of these reduced vendor rates would not be possible.

Thanks to the REDCO grant, the Market will be able to continue its relief to vendors throughout the remainder of the summer.