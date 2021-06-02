City of Rochester, MVP Healthcare launch fitness classes at Cobbs Hill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — MVP Healthcare and the City of Rochester are relaunching the fitness court at Cobbs Hill and to celebrate they are hosting a fitness palooza on Wednesday.

There will be free workout and yoga classes at the court and classes offering a total body workout of strength training, cardio and core exercises.

“We’re here, there’s free fitness classes, open to the public, be healthy be well,” Yvonne Donnelly of MVP Healthcare said.

“To be able to still provide that capability of coming out here and moving and working on your physical as well as your mental health, was really ideal to have this in our community.”

The yoga class runs on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.