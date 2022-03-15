ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is inviting any and all residents to take part in a leadership training program called Rochester Community University.

It started as a pilot back in 2017 under former Mayor Lovely Warren’s leadership. City of Rochester Neighbor Service Center direcot Daisy Algarin says the program brings together all four quads in the city for classes on how to be neighborhood advocates, ensuring a safer city.

“It all really gets down to engagement, neighbors staying connected,” said Algarin said. “I’m really pleased with the diverse background and representation that have come to the table.”

Residents take classes touching on a variety of topics, including:

Tools and Techniques for Neighborhood Leadership

Learning about City Hall

Creating Opportunity in My Neighborhood

Effective Neighborhood Outreach

Housing in my Neighborhood

Reaching our Neighborhood Young People

Algarin says there are a lot of people with a vested interest in the city, and many hate to see it overtaken by gun violence and crime.

Mayor Malik Evans has made it clear he’s working on prevention tactics and Algarin says this program has a place in those plans.

“Some of the neighborhoods that I’ve seen where they really attack this face on, they come out, they have what they call block parties, meetings,” Algarin said.

Algarin says meetings that can be fun, and enjoyable.

“One of my favorites is the ice cream driveway social; people hang out in their driveways, they have ice cream cones, and they talk,” she said.

She says it’s about making yourself visible in your own neighborhood – opening doors to relationships and trust.

“They make themselves visible in their own neighborhoods, not giving it up to violence or crime they’re taking it back,” Algarin said.

Applications are being accepted until March 24, at 5 p.m.

Anyone who speaks a language other than English or has special hearing needs should make it known so accommodations can be made.

The program’s sessions take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, April 7 to May 26, and will be conducted via Zoom.

Details regarding the course schedule can be found on the downloadable application, which can be found online, or at any of the four Neighborhood Service Center locations.

For more information, contact Daisy Algarin, Neighborhood Service Center Director at (585) 428-7711