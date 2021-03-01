City of Rochester hosts online reading to celebrate Black History Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Black History Month came to a close Sunday, the City of Rochester hosted an online book reading with a special purpose.

Save Rochester BLM co-produced the online event as part of an initiative to combat poverty rates in Rochester. Organizers say data shows a strong connection between literacy and poverty.

Mayor Lovely Warren participated in the read-aloud and said it’s important to focus on ways to combat the challenged Rochester communities face.

“You see where we have our most challenged parts of out city that’s where we have our high crime and high unemployment, where children suffer the most,” Mayor Warren said. “When we talk about how to move forward, it’s first to recognize what government or institutions did to actually put these people in the place to get the results we’re getting today.”

10 students who joined the virtual reading were entered into a drawing to win the book.