City of Rochester hands out COVID-19 ‘preparedness kits’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester’s Real Rapid Response Team handed out COVID-19 preparation kits over the past weekend.

The team also distributed free personal protective equipment including face masks. The kits help prepare people in the event someone in their home tests positive for COVID-19.

“It’s great that we have these resources at testing sites,” Chief Equity Officer for the City Dr. Cephas Archie said. “It’s great that we have them at different facilities in the City. But it’s also important that we have these facilities in the communities at the he locations for the people these programs are created for.”

The personal protective equipment is free at any Rochester COVID-19 testing site.